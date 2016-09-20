Out & About: PUMPKIN FEST 2016

Tuesday, 20 September 2016

pumpkinfest1Press And Journal Photo by Jason Maddux

The Middletown Home played host Sunday to its annual fall fun event.

To see more Press And Journal photos of the Middletown Pumpkin Fest by Jason Maddux, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.

LOG IN